Wailing Banshees Fall Concert: Celtic Creatures
Wailing Banshees Fall Concert: Celtic Creatures
The Wailing Banshees present a menagerie of creatures great and small. Whether it’s the Fox on the Prowl, the Otter’s Holt or the Dance of the Honeybees, we will explore tunes and songs which feature the fauna of the celtic world. If you want to know the Price of My Pig or hear the Lark in the Morning, this concert is for you. Jigs, reels, and the best craic on campus.
Sweeney Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Sweeney Concert Hall
144 Green St.Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
artsinfo@smith.edu