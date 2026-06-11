Visual Storytelling

Visual Story Telling: Chris O'Neal

6 Wednesdays

September 9, 16, 23, 30, October 7, 14

4:00 - 5:30 pm

Grades 5-9

8 students limit

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Want to share your story creatively? Do you love comics, graphic novels, cartoons, and other forms of sequential art? Using a combination of researched storytelling methods and artistic experiments, students will explore what makes the art of cartooning unique and work together to translate our stories into real-life printed comic books. Students will be encouraged to stretch themselves creatively while still learning the technical basics needed to create a professional comic book. Each student will complete at least four pages of their own comic story, and the final stories will be assembled and printed as an anthology collection available at the local comic shop, World End Comics.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art

