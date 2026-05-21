virtually surREAL

A VR Pop-Up Installation curated by stay warm studio

Step inside a painting, a dream, a ritual, and a living cosmos. Inspired by the concurrent gallery show, this curated program features four artworks that extend surrealism beyond the canvas into fascinating three-dimensional worlds viewable only through a virtual reality headset. The event opens with a short curatorial talk, followed by guided VR sessions. Headsets are provided, no prior VR experience is necessary.

Mojuba by Ruby Singh & John Desnoyers-Stewartwith

Brain Candy by David Lobser

Anandala by Kevin Mack

Dreams of Dali Shown by permission of The Dali Museum, St. Petersburg, Florida