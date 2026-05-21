virtually surREAL
virtually surREAL
A VR Pop-Up Installation curated by stay warm studio
Step inside a painting, a dream, a ritual, and a living cosmos. Inspired by the concurrent gallery show, this curated program features four artworks that extend surrealism beyond the canvas into fascinating three-dimensional worlds viewable only through a virtual reality headset. The event opens with a short curatorial talk, followed by guided VR sessions. Headsets are provided, no prior VR experience is necessary.
Mojuba by Ruby Singh & John Desnoyers-Stewartwith
Brain Candy by David Lobser
Anandala by Kevin Mack
Dreams of Dali Shown by permission of The Dali Museum, St. Petersburg, Florida
Jane St. Art Center
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
Artist Group Info
stay warm studios
Jane St. Art Center
11 Jane Street, Suite ASaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com