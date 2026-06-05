Two Day Workshop - Lino-Cut Halloween Cards (NPS)

2 Thursdays

October 15 & 22 (Make-Up Day: Oct 29th)

6 - 8:30 pm

Ages 16 and Up

What can be more festive than receiving a handmade Halloween card?

In this two day workshop students will carve unique designs in linoleum and print a small set of cards to give to loved ones. Learn basic linocut techniques and special registration methods for printing cards. Come celebrate this spooky season by creating a card of your own Frankenstein creation. Warning, this may become addictive.

All materials provided.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art