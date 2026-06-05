Two Day Workshop - Botanically-Dyed Textiles with Native Plants (NPS)

Saturday & Sunday

July 25th & 26th

2:30 pm- 5:00 pm

Ages 16+

In this workshop students will be introduced to using native plants as a source for dyeing textiles. On day one students will meet at the Pollinator Sanctuary (81 Gross St, Kingston) to go on a foraging walk to learn about responsible foraging practices and local native plants for dyeing textiles. Using freshly harvested dye materials, we will make a dye bath together at Neighborhood Print Studio(49 Greenville Ave,Kingston) to dye cotton bandanas. Students will learn about using various mordants and color modifiers as well.

The first day will be all about properly identifying and harvesting native dye plants based on our needs. Students will be introduced to a variety of possible dye techniques, such as cold and hot-dyeing.On the second day, we will experiment with mordants, our chosen dye, and iron modifiers.

All materials will be provided. For those that would like to carpool contact dilara@mkad.art.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art