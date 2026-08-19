Twilight Paddle Through Thousand Acre Swamp with HVA

Experience the beauty of Thousand Acre Swamp at dusk during this guided evening paddle with the Housatonic Valley Association! We’ll explore wetland habitats, look for wildlife, and enjoy the transition from day to night on the water. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience local nature in a new light!

This leisurely paddle is appropriate for all levels and is perfect for those looking to explore the wildlife and scenic views of Berkshire County. The group will meet at 6 p.m. at the boat launch off Hotchkiss Road in New Marlborough. The trip is expected to take 2 hours.

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation initiatives, and environmental educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.