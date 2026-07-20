Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: The Stockwell Brothers
Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: The Stockwell Brothers
Bruce, Barry, and Alan Stockwell blend traditional and progressive acoustic music with original singer/songwriter material, inventive banjo work, alternative rhythms, and rich three-part harmonies. Featuring 2005 MerleFest Bluegrass Banjo Contest winner Bruce Stockwell, the trio has shared stages with legends including Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Jonathan Edwards, and Asleep at the Wheel. They have recorded with Mike Auldridge and Phil Rosenthal of The Seldom Scene and have toured extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Putney Tavern Lawn
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
The Stockwell Brothers
barryastockwell@gmail.com
Putney Tavern Lawn
133 Main StreetPutney, Vermont 05346