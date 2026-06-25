Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Kwartetto Mambo

Twilight Music and Next Stage Arts present Kwartetto Mambo as part of the 23rd season of Twilight on the Tavern Lawn in Putney. Featuring John Clark (French horn), Wes Brown (bass, piano), Julian Gerstin (congas, percussion), and Dan DeWalt (piano, trombone), the quartet blends African, Latin, and jazz influences with original compositions, contemporary jazz, Latin classics, free improvisation, and inventive takes on pop standards. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of rain, the performance will move indoors to Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill. Free and open to the public; donations welcome. Food available.