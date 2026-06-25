Turkey Wing Kitchen Set Workshop

Join local broom maker Robin Ziegler in this 3-piece broom making workshop!

In this workshop you will use traditional broom-making techniques to make a three-piece kitchen set: a Turkey Wing Whisk Broom, a Pot Scrubber, and a Cake Tester. All of the items will be made with all natural broom corn, your choice of string and either a piece of broom corn seed, or a piece of red dyed broom corn for decoration to weave into the broom. By making three items, you will learn to start a broom three times so that you have the knowledge and practice to try it on your own!

The Turkey Wing Whisk Broom dates back well over 200 years when all you had were grasses, twigs and string to fasten a broom together. This broom will use a low-sugar content of sorghum for broom making and a variety of strong nylon string. Your Turkey Wing broom will be great for cleaning car mats, small rugs, craft tables, work benches and more. They are very functional, make wonderful gifts and are lovely to display.

The pot or veggie scrubber can be used to clean stubborn pots OR dirty vegetables. The cake tester is an old-fashioned utensil with straws that you break off and insert into your cake to check for doneness. If it comes out clean, it’s ready to eat!