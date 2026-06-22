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Tree Full of Wonder Story Time with HVA at the Silas Bronson Library in Waterbury

Tree Full of Wonder Story Time with HVA at the Silas Bronson Library in Waterbury

Join the Housatonic Valley Association for a fun and interactive story time at the Silas Bronson Library in Waterbury, CT! Learn all about the importance of our local forests as we read "Tree Full of Wonder" by Anna Smithers. We’ll talk about how trees keep humans and our world healthy and what we can do to help protect our favorite animals, plants, and outdoor spaces. After the story, participants will have the opportunity to plant their own native flower and tree seeds to take home!

Perfect for ages 3 to 12. This program is supported by the Connecticut Horticultural Society.

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.

Silas Bronson Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Housatonic Valley Association
4132987024
adixon@hvatoday.org
www.hvatoday.org

Artist Group Info

larabeckius@gmail.com
Silas Bronson Library
267 Grand St
Waterbury, Connecticut 06702
(203) 574-8200
https://www.bronsonlibrary.org/