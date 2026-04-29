Thurman Town Wide Sale

Thurman residents are sorting through attics and barns, getting ready for the Town Wide Sale scheduled for May 15, 16 and 17. This annual event of sales is a 40 year tradition with new technology to assist both seller and shopper. Residents have the choice of signing up on line or filling out sheets traditionally used in the past. Years ago committee members spent days gathering information at the Town Hall, hours would be spent sitting and waiting for residents to stop by.

This year there is a sign up option on line. Each listing made on the Visit Thurman website adds a sale on the map. Shoppers can track sales as they are added, get the address and see what is listed. While the interactive map on the web site directs you from sale to sale there is also a narrative app made available by Warren County. Introduced during Thurman Maple Days, “Explore Thurman”, part of the Explore Warren County app offers a narrative of places as you drive by. Spend the day exploring at your own pace, listen to the stories and find everything from household items and tools to clothing, antiques, to the unexpected along the way.

Hard copies of maps and listings will also be available at the Town Hall.