Thunderbeard: A Tribute to ZZ Top

Turn up the volume and step into the smoky, riff-driven world of Texas blues rock as ThunderBeard brings the gritty swagger of ZZ Top to the stage. With authentic showmanship, signature beards and plenty of guitar, ThunderBeard recreates the raw energy of “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” delivering a live experience that captures the attitude, sound and cool that defined a generation.

The show dives deep into ZZ Top’s blues-soaked 1970s era with classics like “La Grange,” “Waitin’ for the Bus” and “Brown Sugar,” then shifts into the slick, synth-infused hits that dominated the MTV-driven 1980s, including “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.” From dusty barroom grooves to arena-ready anthems, ThunderBeard spans decades of iconic rock with note-perfect musicianship and high-energy performance.

Packed with driving rhythms, guitars and unmistakable Southern rock swagger, this is a full-throttle celebration of one of rock’s most legendary bands. Whether you grew up with vinyl, cassette or MTV, ThunderBeard delivers a night of gritty ’70s blues rock and ’80s cool that will have you singing along from the first riff.