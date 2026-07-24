Three Day Class - Zines are for Everyone with Rakel Stammer (NPS)

3 Sundays

October 18, 25, November 1 (Make-Up Day Nov 8th)

11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Ages 16+

Have you been wanting to make zines, but not sure where to start? Then this intro class in zine making might be for you!

Zines are a fun and fast way to collect your thoughts, images and interests into a physical object you can trade, gift or sell. It doesn't take much to make a great zine, but knowing a few tricks can certainly make it easier. Over the course of three evenings you will learn simple and inventive methods for zine making, for instance the many methods for one page zines, as well as receive support in designing, writing and/or drawing your zine. Rakel will also be bringing her private zine collection for students to leaf through for inspiration, and will be sharing about her experience with DIY publishing in Europe and North America.

All materials are provided.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art