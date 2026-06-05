Three Day Class - Woodcut Typography with Norah Maki (NPS)

4 Thursdays

November 5, 12, 19, 26 (Snow Days: Dec 3rd &10th)

6 - 8:30 pm

Price: $310

Ages 16+

Carve your own text while learning the basics of woodcut. We will take inspiration from type design and decorative typography to design, carve, and print custom letters, words and phrases. This class will cover the basics of tools, carving techniques, registration, and printing methods. No prior experience necessary.

All materials provided.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art