Three Day Class - Experimental Screenprint with Rakel Stammer(NPS)

3 Tuesday

October 20, 27, November 3rd (Make-Up Day Nov 17th)

6 - 8:30 pm

Price: $315

Ages 16+

Students will be introduced to various methods of screen printing, including monoprint silkscreen, printing without the use of emulsion, and designing a print completely analogue. This course is intended as an introduction to rudimentary screen print, and focuses on play and experimentation over mastery. Each of the three classes will focus on a new technique, and participants will be encouraged to collaborate, take risks and try new things as a way to utilize screen print as a method to explore shape and color, rather than realizing figurative preplanned prints. This course is for anyone, and is particularly good for someone who wants to print and is looking for new ways to explore and play with the media. All prints will be done on paper.

All materials are provided.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art