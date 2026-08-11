Snap out of it and turn back time with The Ultimate Cher Experience—a dazzling, high-energy tribute celebrating the one and only Cher. Featuring Lisa Carter, this spectacular show captures the voice, attitude and larger-than-life glamour that made Cher a pop culture icon.

With incredible vocals and plenty of signature “Cher-isms,” Lisa Carter takes audiences on a fabulous musical journey through Cher’s greatest hits spanning six decades. From show-stopping ballads to dance-floor anthems, each number is paired with jaw-dropping costume changes, bold fashion and all the glitz and glam you’d expect from a true superstar—including a monologue inspired by Cher’s iconic Farewell Tour.

Backed by her smokin’ hot New York–based band, The Ultimate Cher Experience is more than a tribute—it’s a full-on pop spectacle. Big vocals, big personality and even bigger costumes come together for a night of fun, fierce and fabulous entertainment.

Feathers, sequins, attitude and unforgettable hits—this is your chance to believe in life after love…all over again.