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The Trail of Broken Treaties - Native American History

The Trail of Broken Treaties - Native American History

The People’s Classroom at The Other Side presents:
The Trail of Broken Treaties – Native American History
Tuesday, August 4, 6 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica
Teaching Native American history in the modern classroom requires moving past outdated stereotypes to focus on tribal sovereignty, cultural persistence, and accurate historical perspectives. Gianni Notaro, local educator and historian, offers an accurate and more complete view of our past relations with native Americans. This talk is free and open to the public. For more information on events at The Other Side visit theothersideutica.org.

The Other Side
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Other Side of Utica Community Forum and Gallery
315 395-5235
rainermariawehner@web.de
http://www.theothersideutica.org
The Other Side
2011 Genesee Street
Utica, New York 13201
315-735-4825
https://theothersideutica.org/