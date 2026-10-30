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The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights — Grand Kyiv Ballet

The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights — Grand Kyiv Ballet

Grand Kyiv Ballet presents The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights at The Egg’s Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre in Albany on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM Eastern. This holiday ballet pairs Tchaikovsky’s music and classical dance with illuminated costumes. All ages are welcome; doors open at 6:00 PM. Presented by Artistic Space Productions. Tickets and event details: https://www.tixr.com/groups/theegg/events/grand-kyiv-ballet-the-nutcracker--209015

The Egg — Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre
$47.05–$93.19
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Artistic Space Productions
425-588-5154
artisticspaceproductions@gmail.com
https://artisticspaceproductions.us

Artist Group Info

Grand Kyiv Ballet
https://www.grandkyivballet.com.ua/en/
The Egg — Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre
Empire State Plaza
Albany, New York
518-473-1845
boxoffice@theegg.org
https://theegg.org/