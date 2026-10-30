The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights — Grand Kyiv Ballet
The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights — Grand Kyiv Ballet
Grand Kyiv Ballet presents The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights at The Egg’s Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre in Albany on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM Eastern. This holiday ballet pairs Tchaikovsky’s music and classical dance with illuminated costumes. All ages are welcome; doors open at 6:00 PM. Presented by Artistic Space Productions. Tickets and event details: https://www.tixr.com/groups/theegg/events/grand-kyiv-ballet-the-nutcracker--209015
The Egg — Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre
$47.05–$93.19
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Artistic Space Productions
425-588-5154
artisticspaceproductions@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Grand Kyiv Ballet
The Egg — Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre
Empire State PlazaAlbany, New York
518-473-1845
boxoffice@theegg.org