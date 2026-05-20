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The Mohican Contribution to American Freedom

The Mohican Contribution to American Freedom

Kevin Fuerst, Chair of the Native American Institute of the Hudson River Valley and former New Lebanon Town historian, will discuss the support of the Mohican Nation for the American Revolution as part of their longer tradition of assistance and sacrifice to aid the Colonists.

New Lebanon Town Hall, New Lebanon NY
donations are greatly appreciated
02:00 PM - 04:59 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Lebanon Valley Historical Society
5188948762
emrobertson555@gmail.com
N/A

Artist Group Info

Kevin Fuerst
emrobertson555@gmail.com
New Lebanon Town Hall, New Lebanon NY
14755 Rt. 22N
New Lebanon, New York 12125
4138412684
greenthumb@bcn.net
N/A