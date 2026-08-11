The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals: Disney Sing Along

Recognized around the world as the #1 Disney tribute band—praised by Disney, Broadway.com, ABC News, and more—The Little Mermen bring Disney’s most beloved songs to life with a rock-infused twist. Known for their high-energy performances, dazzling costumes, and Broadway-caliber vocals, the band delivers a nostalgic, joy-filled journey through a century of Disney magic, from Mary Poppins and The Lion King to modern favorites like Frozen and Moana.

With epic sing-alongs, rock and pop-inspired arrangements, and a powerhouse ensemble of princesses, villains and Disney divas, The Little Mermen create an unforgettable concert experience that has taken them to major festivals alongside icons like Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett and Green Day. Perfect for families, Disney fans and anyone ready to relive the magic, this high-spirited celebration invites you to “Be Our Guest” for an evening of music, memories and pure fun.

Bring the whole family—come in costume and sing along!