The Julie Novak Storytelling Club
The Julie Novak Storytelling Club
Calling all curious, brave humans ready to connect, expand, and have a raucous good time. Inspired by the big, bold spirit of our beloved late co-founder, Julie Novak, TMI Project invites you to step out of this crazy world and into an alternate universe where magic exists, and we remember that being human is a shared experience. Join us for our monthly in-person gathering with music, food, small offerings, storytelling performances, moments to write, chances to share (if you want to), and room for all to listen.
Register for FREE: tmiproject.org/club/
When: June 3, 7–9 PM
This Month’s Theme: Magic
This Month’s Clubhouse:
Good Work Institute,
65 St James St, Kingston,12401
Good Work Institute
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Wednesday through Aug 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
TMI Project
info@tmiproject.org
Good Work Institute
65 St. James St.KINGSTON, New York 12401
8453357910
info@tmiproject.org