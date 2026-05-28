The Julie Novak Storytelling Club

Calling all curious, brave humans ready to connect, expand, and have a raucous good time. Inspired by the big, bold spirit of our beloved late co-founder, Julie Novak, TMI Project invites you to step out of this crazy world and into an alternate universe where magic exists, and we remember that being human is a shared experience. Join us for our monthly in-person gathering with music, food, small offerings, storytelling performances, moments to write, chances to share (if you want to), and room for all to listen.

Register for FREE: tmiproject.org/club/

When: June 3, 7–9 PM

This Month’s Theme: Magic

This Month’s Clubhouse:

Good Work Institute,

65 St James St, Kingston,12401