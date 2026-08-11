Throw it back to the golden age of pop with The Boy Band Project, a high-energy concert that captures the heart of late-’90s and early-2000s boy band mania. Think TRL countdowns, bedroom posters and choreographed moves you memorized after school. With Broadway-level vocals, slick choreography and plenty of tongue-in-cheek charm, this electrifying show recreates the sound, style and fan-fueled excitement that defined a generation.

From *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys to Hanson, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers, One Direction and more, The Boy Band Project delivers nonstop hits, tight harmonies and iconic dance breaks. Featuring performers with credits from Broadway productions including Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia!, The Book of Mormon, Rock of Ages and Altar Boyz, the group blends powerhouse talent with playful nostalgia whether you once decorated a Trapper Keeper or just love irresistible pop hooks.

Seen on Good Morning America and touring worldwide, The Boy Band Project has headlined residencies in New York City, Provincetown and beyond, opened for Todrick Hall and performed everywhere from cruise ships to London’s O2 Academy. Packed with sing-alongs, throwback choreography and pure pop joy, this feel-good concert brings the ultimate boy band era roaring back to life.