Experience the legendary album LIVE in concert!

Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook, starring Suzanne O. Davis, is the premier musical tribute to Carole King. This show captures the essence and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert, while respectfully paying homage to her iconic album, Tapestry. Released in 1971, Carole King’s Tapestry is one of the best-selling and most celebrated albums of all time. With heartfelt reverence, and impeccable attention to detail, Suzanne O. Davis and her world-class band deliver a stellar performance of the complete Grammy-winning album. The concert also showcases hits written by Carole King and her husband Gerry Goffin during the 60s. They proved to be one of the most successful song writing teams in pop music history, composing more than 400 songs recorded by over 1,000 artists.

Suzanne’s boundless energy, piano and vocal skills are immediately apparent from the moment she takes the stage. Her exceptional performance recreates the era of iconic recordings, uncovering the rich music history of Carole King’s extraordinary career. Including anecdotes and multi-media about Carole’s life, this show promises to be a memorable and fun interactive experience for all audiences.