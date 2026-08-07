Supporting Family: Our 5th Annual Storytelling Event | AFFCNY

Sharing Stories. Supporting Families

The Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition of New York’s annual storytelling event shares powerful, personal stories of the people we serve.

Join the Coalition for an unforgettable evening celebrating the power of storytelling and the families at the heart of our work. Supporting Family brings together foster, adoptive, and kinship families, advocates, and supporters for a moving program of personal stories that reflect the realities, challenges, humor, and joy of building family in different ways.

Honoring Nim Tottenham PhD

This year, the Coalition is proud to honor Nim Tottenham for her leadership, advocacy, and commitment to supporting children and families.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!! https://affcny.org/family-tickets/

