Summer Reading Teen Scavenger Hunt

Dinosaur Egg Scavenger Hunt

Win a bubble tea gift card! Somewhere in the library, there are dinosaur tracks and hatchable dinosaur eggs – join the hunt on Saturday, June 13th. Find 1 of each color of egg and get entered to win the gift card! The more you find, the more likely you are to win! Ages 12-17.

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Búsqueda del Tesoro de Huevos de Dinosaurio

¡Gana una tarjeta de regalo para bubble tea! En algún lugar de la biblioteca hay huellas de dinosaurio y huevos de dinosaurio listos para eclosionar; ¡únete a la búsqueda este sábado, 13 de junio! Encuentra un huevo de cada color y participarás en el sorteo de la tarjeta de regalo! Cuantos más encuentres, ¡más probabilidades tendrás de ganar!De 12 a 17 años.