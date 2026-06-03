Summer Reading Teen Scavenger Hunt
Summer Reading Teen Scavenger Hunt
Dinosaur Egg Scavenger Hunt
Win a bubble tea gift card! Somewhere in the library, there are dinosaur tracks and hatchable dinosaur eggs – join the hunt on Saturday, June 13th. Find 1 of each color of egg and get entered to win the gift card! The more you find, the more likely you are to win! Ages 12-17.
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Búsqueda del Tesoro de Huevos de Dinosaurio
¡Gana una tarjeta de regalo para bubble tea! En algún lugar de la biblioteca hay huellas de dinosaurio y huevos de dinosaurio listos para eclosionar; ¡únete a la búsqueda este sábado, 13 de junio! Encuentra un huevo de cada color y participarás en el sorteo de la tarjeta de regalo! Cuantos más encuentres, ¡más probabilidades tendrás de ganar!De 12 a 17 años.
The Field Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Field Library
info@thefieldlibrary.org
The Field Library
4 Nelson AvePeekskill, New York 10566
info@thefieldlibrary.org