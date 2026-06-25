NEW! VJC SUMMER VOCAL INTENSIVE | July 23–26, 2026

Join acclaimed vocalist, educator, and composer Charenee Wade for a four-day Summer Jazz Vocal Intensive at the Vermont Jazz Center in Brattleboro, Vermont.

This program, designed by Charenee Wade, offers helpful tools for vocalists on their singing journey.

The goal is to provide a well-rounded and enjoyable long weekend for vocalists that incorporates active and direct learning based on Charenee’s years of teaching and professional experience.

Wade has performed at renowned venues including Jazz at Lincoln Center and The Apollo, and who currently teaches at The Juilliard School, Peabody Institute, and Aaron Copland School.

https://vtjazz.org/summer-vocal-program/

Charenee Wade is an award-winning singer, arranger, educator and composer from New York City

who teaches masterclasses, clinics and jazz camps in the U.S. and all over the world.

Charenee is currently an instructor at the Aaron Copland School, Peabody Institute of John Hopkins University, and The Juilliard School.

She has excited audiences all over the world with her ingenuity, vibrancy and vocal dexterity. Charenee has performed at top venues including Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Jazz Standard and The Apollo.

Space is limited—register today!

TUITION: $900

The VJC will provide coffee, tea, and light snacks throughout the program. Participants will need to arrange their own room, meals and transportation.

Please contact elsa@vtjazz.org for questions or more information.

If you are a first time participant, contact eugene@vtjazz.org before registering.

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro, VT 05301

802 254 9088