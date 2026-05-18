Strawberry Festival & Treasures in the Trunk

The Mayfield Historical Society will be kicking off the summer season with its 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival and "Treasures in the Trunk" sale on Saturday, June 13th, from 12 to 4 pm at The Rice Homestead, 328 Riceville Road in Mayfield, NY. Live music will be provided by Aaron Mittler from 12:30 - 2:30. Admission is free. Strawberry shortcake with ice cream and lemonade will be available for a donation of $5/$3 for children 8 and under. There will be free tours of the Rice Homestead, spinning demonstrations and bunnies, and the Loom Room, Mill Stone Garden, Heritage Flower Garden, and Oliver's Trail will be open for viewing and strolling. Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle or bring your own tables. The cost is $15 per vehicle parking spot (12’ x 12’). To register for Treasures in the Trunk or for more information, contact president Bob Suits at 518-857-2820. In the event of rain, the event will take place at the Mayfield Presbyterian Church, 22 N. Main St. in Mayfield and the Treasurers in the Trunk portion will be canceled.