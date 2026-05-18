Story Songs of the 70s Presents The Music of Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin

Experience an evening of timeless folk-rock storytelling with the music of Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens, and Harry Chapin — three legendary songwriters of the vinyl era.

Story Songs of the 70s is a concert by Maine-based singer-songwriter Tom DiMenna, featuring iconic songs that helped shape a generation. This folk-rock act blends lush vocals, intricate guitar playing, and unforgettable story songs into a sound that is both intimate and powerful, with a full amplified presence.

Through a carefully crafted presentation, Tom DiMenna brings these beloved songs to life with heart, humor, and resonance.

Enjoy Dinner Before the Show

Make It Dinner & a Concert at Monument Center

Before the concert begins, enjoy a delicious buffet dinner in the Monument Center art gallery, surrounded by beautiful artwork in a quiet, intimate setting.

Dinner will be provided by Four Chimneys and served before Story Songs Presents: The Music of Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin. Enjoy a cash bar available.

Dinner service begins at 6:00 PM, and guests may arrive anytime between 6:00 PM and 7:15 PM to enjoy their meal before the concert.