Story Songs of the 70s: Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, and Harry Chapin-Autumn Edition!

Story Songs of the 70s is a seasonal concert series by Maine-based singer/songwriter, Tom DiMenna, and features songs by 3 legendary songwriters of the vinyl era — Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens, and Harry Chapin. This folk-rock act blends lush vocals, intricate guitar playing and iconic story songs into a sound that’s both intimate and powerful. This special Autumn edition features songs like “Sundown” by Gordon Lightfoot, “Wild World” by Cat Stevens, and “W.O.L.D.” by Harry Chapin. It’s a carefully crafted presentation of the timeless songs that shaped a generation — performed with heart, humor, and resonance.

More info https://www.tomdimennamusic.com

In addition: Tom is now officially endorsed by Gibson Guitars and John Pearse Strings, legendary names in acoustic tone.

"Go See Tom!" -Aimsel Ponti, Portland Press Herald