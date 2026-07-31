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Still River Connections Program Student Presentations

Still River Connections Program Student Presentations

You're invited! This summer marks the 10th anniversary of the Housatonic Valley Association’s Still River Watershed Connections program, a hands-on environmental stewardship and career development initiative that has introduced more than 50 local high school students to careers in conservation while restoring the health of the Still River watershed in Danbury, Connecticut.

To celebrate this milestone, HVA invites the public to attend the Still River Connections Student Presentations on Tuesday, August 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hatters Park Pavilion in Danbury. Four Danbury High School students will share posters about their experience this summer planting riparian buffer vegetation along Candlewood Lake, removing invasive species, improving recreational river access, and tackling other environmental projects around the city.

Come hear from the crew about the progress they've made and what they've learned! Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP at hvatoday.org.

Hatters Park
11:00 AM - 01:00 AM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Housatonic Valley Association
4132987024
adixon@hvatoday.org
www.hvatoday.org

Artist Group Info

larabeckius@gmail.com
Hatters Park
7 E Hayestown Rd
Danbury, Connecticut 06811