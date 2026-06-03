Spicy! Picante!

The Field Library is hosting a tasting event for teens aged 12-17 for National Herbs & Spices Day.

Spicy! Try smoked paprika, garlic pepper, sumac and za’atar on chips. Chew on rosemary, mint, basil and tarragon. Taste some real vanilla ice cream and compare it with fake flavored vanilla ice cream! Chomp on some chips or bring your own fries! June 10th at 3:30pm in the Teen Room (downstairs). Ages 12-17.

¡Picante! Prueba el pimentón ahumado, la pimienta con ajo, el zumaque y el zaatar en unas papas fritas. Mastica romero, menta, albahaca y estragón. ¡Prueba un helado de vainilla auténtica y compáralo con un helado de vainilla de sabor artificial! ¡Come unas papas fritas o trae tus propias patatas! 10 de junio a las 3:30 p. m. en la Sala de Adolescentes (planta baja). Edades: 12 a 17 años.

