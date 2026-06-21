Special SATURDAY Artswalk
Special SATURDAY Artswalk
The First Fridays Artswalk in downtown Pittsfield continues its 5-month season (May through September) at a special date and time: SATURDAY, July 11 from 1 to 4 pm.
Participating venues on SATURDAY, July 11 include Hotel on North, Indie Readery and Records, O.U.R Resurge, Sanctum Gallery, Solarium Plant Shop, and the Soda Chef.
Download the Downtown Pittsfield App in the App Store or on Google Play to follow a virtual walking tour of art on your cell phone.
Event Highlights (South to North):
Solarium Plant Shop, 46 West Street
“Layered”- Visionary Alchemy of Paper, Scissors & Glue
Margo Serina of Sacred Bridge Studio
Reception: Saturday, July 11, 1 to 4 pm
O.U.R Resurge, 119 Fenn Street
Hannah Mitchell, Rochely DeJesus Melendez, Ashley Sposato, Matt Brinton, Nicole Fecteau
Artist Reception: Saturday, July 11, 1 to 4 pm
Sanctum Gallery, 148 North Street
Amy Dawn Kotel
Show on view Saturday, July 11 starting at 1 pm
Opening Reception: Saturday, July 11, 3:30 to 7 pm
Featuring Live Music by Improvisational Musician, Matt Swift
Soda Chef, 161 North Street
Drift & Bloom: The art of Nicole March
Window Display
Hotel on North, 297 North Street
Autumn Phoenix Photography
Opening Reception: Saturday, July 11, 1 to 4 pm
Indie Readery and Records, 314 North Street
Collage and painting on unconventional surfaces
Brent Ridge
On View: Saturday, July 11, 1 to 4 pm