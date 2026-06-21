Special SATURDAY Artswalk

The First Fridays Artswalk in downtown Pittsfield continues its 5-month season (May through September) at a special date and time: SATURDAY, July 11 from 1 to 4 pm.

Participating venues on SATURDAY, July 11 include Hotel on North, Indie Readery and Records, O.U.R Resurge, Sanctum Gallery, Solarium Plant Shop, and the Soda Chef.

Download the Downtown Pittsfield App in the App Store or on Google Play to follow a virtual walking tour of art on your cell phone.

Event Highlights (South to North):

Solarium Plant Shop, 46 West Street

“Layered”- Visionary Alchemy of Paper, Scissors & Glue

Margo Serina of Sacred Bridge Studio

Reception: Saturday, July 11, 1 to 4 pm

O.U.R Resurge, 119 Fenn Street

Hannah Mitchell, Rochely DeJesus Melendez, Ashley Sposato, Matt Brinton, Nicole Fecteau

Artist Reception: Saturday, July 11, 1 to 4 pm

Sanctum Gallery, 148 North Street

Amy Dawn Kotel

Show on view Saturday, July 11 starting at 1 pm

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 11, 3:30 to 7 pm

Featuring Live Music by Improvisational Musician, Matt Swift

Soda Chef, 161 North Street

Drift & Bloom: The art of Nicole March

Window Display

Hotel on North, 297 North Street

Autumn Phoenix Photography

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 11, 1 to 4 pm

Indie Readery and Records, 314 North Street

Collage and painting on unconventional surfaces

Brent Ridge

On View: Saturday, July 11, 1 to 4 pm

