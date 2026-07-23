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South Orange Family YMCA Annual 5k and Kids Color Dash

South Orange Family YMCA Annual 5k and Kids Color Dash

Join us for the South Orange Family YMCA Annual 5K & Kids Color Dash on Saturday, September 26!

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to come together for a fun, welcoming event that celebrates community, movement, and connection. Whether you are chasing a personal goal, enjoying the course with family and friends, or simply showing your support, every step helps strengthen YMCA programs that provide children, individuals, and families with opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive.

Young participants can also join the excitement during the Kids Color Dash, a separate high-energy event created especially for children.

As the grand finale of the Race Series, this event is the perfect way to wrap up a season of community, accomplishment, and celebration!

Millpond Parkway
Adult: $30 | Student: $15 | Kids Color Dash: $6
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

South Orange Family YMCA
845 344-9622
jb@middletownymca.org
https://middletownymca.org/
Millpond Parkway
Millpond Parkway
Monroe, New York 10950
845 344 9622
jb@middletownymca.org
https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Monroe/SOFY5k