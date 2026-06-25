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Short Handle Hearth Broom Workshop

Short Handle Hearth Broom Workshop

Join local broom maker Robin Ziegler for this broom making workshop, where you learn to make short-handled hearth broom!

This delightful wooden handled broom is a fun mid-size broom that has multiple uses. You will make a short handled broom with a finished smooth wooden handle and all natural broom corn. You will have your color choice of nylon string and a small bunch of either black or red broom corn to add a splash of color or mix into your broom.

In this workshop you will learn how to hand tie your broom to the handle, then how to sew the broom together. This broom is a very handy size for sweeping front porches and staircases and cleaning around furniture and hearths. Children love them, too. You can even decorate your front door with it for special occasions or simply display by your hearth.

Shaker Heritage Society
$75-$80
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House Road
Albany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org