Shaker Outpost: Baskets and Buckets by Paula Greif

For Shaker Museum’s next iteration of Shaker Outpost, a collaboration between the museum and artist Maira Kalman, we have Baskets & Buckets, a pop-up exhibition featuring pieces by ceramicist Paula Greif inspired by baskets and buckets from the museum collection.

The exhibition will continue to be complemented by the Maira Kalman-curated General Store — a small shop featuring notecards, books, textiles, handcrafted items, small design objects, accessories, and items made by local artisans for sale with proceeds benefitting Shaker Museum. This one-of-a-kind shop draws on the historic tradition of the Shaker’s public-facing stores at which the Shaker communities shared their goods for purchase with “the world.”