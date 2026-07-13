Shaker Outpost: Baskets and Buckets by Paula Greif
Shaker Outpost: Baskets and Buckets by Paula Greif
For Shaker Museum’s next iteration of Shaker Outpost, a collaboration between the museum and artist Maira Kalman, we have Baskets & Buckets, a pop-up exhibition featuring pieces by ceramicist Paula Greif inspired by baskets and buckets from the museum collection.
The exhibition will continue to be complemented by the Maira Kalman-curated General Store — a small shop featuring notecards, books, textiles, handcrafted items, small design objects, accessories, and items made by local artisans for sale with proceeds benefitting Shaker Museum. This one-of-a-kind shop draws on the historic tradition of the Shaker’s public-facing stores at which the Shaker communities shared their goods for purchase with “the world.”
Shaker Museum Pop-Up
Every week through Sep 20, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Shaker Museum and Library
programs@shakermuseum.us
Artist Group Info
Paula Greif
Shaker Museum Pop-Up
4 Depot SquareChatham , New York 12037
programs@shakermuseum.us