Shaker Box Workshop

Join Chuck Thorne, featured in Fine Woodworking Magazine in this hands-on workshop offers an opportunity to learn the techniques behind these iconic oval boxes, renowned for their minimalist elegance, functional simplicity, and exceptional durability. This workshop is 2 days. August 29th & 30th, 10am - 4pm. You must attend both classes to complete your boxes.

What You'll Experience:

● A Journey into Shaker History: Begin with an introduction to the Shaker communities, their philosophy of "beauty in utility" and the historical context that gave rise to their distinctive furniture and household items, including the beloved Shaker box.

● Mastering Traditional Techniques: You'll learn the authentic methods used to create Shaker boxes. This includes:

Wood Preparation: Selecting and preparing the thin strips of hardwood (often maple or cherry) that form the sides of the box.

Bending and Shaping: Utilizing steam and specialized forms to achieve the characteristic oval shape of the box and its lid.

Swallowtail Finger Joints: Precisely cutting and fitting the iconic "swallowtail" or "fingers" that secure the bent wood, a hallmark of Shaker craftsmanship.

Coppering: Attaching the lid and securing the joints with traditional copper tacks, adding both strength and aesthetic appeal.

Finishing: Discussion of various finishing options.

● Your Own Handcrafted Keepsake: By the end of the class, you will have constructed your very own authentic Shaker boxes, a testament to your newfound skills and a beautiful, functional piece to cherish for years to come. You'll gain a deeper appreciation for the meticulous detail and thoughtful design that went into every Shaker creation.

No prior woodworking experience is necessary, Familiarity with basic hand tools is helpful, but not necessary. All tools and materials will be provided. Just bring your enthusiasm and a willingness to learn!

Join us and discover the timeless art of Shaker box making – a craft that embodies beauty, utility, and enduring tradition.