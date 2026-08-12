Set a Scene: Places, Spaces, Without Faces Opens at Context Collective

TROY, NY — Context Collective is pleased to present Set a Scene: Places, Spaces, Without Faces, a community exhibition featuring artists from across New York’s Greater Capital Region. Supported in part by grant funding from The Arts Center of the Capital Region’s Statewide Community Regrant Program, the exhibition explores the ways places and spaces can tell stories, evoke memory, and create atmosphere without relying on the human figure as the subject.

From recognizable landscapes, interiors, architecture, and maps to abstract, surreal, imagined, and interpretive environments, the exhibition brings together a wide range of approaches to the idea of “setting a scene.” This juried exhibition celebrates the diversity of artists working throughout the Capital Region, with select works receiving juror-awarded prizes.

Set a Scene: Places, Spaces, Without Faces opens Friday, August 28, 2026, 6PM - 9PM at Context Collective, 95 4th Street in Downtown Troy. The opening reception is open to the public, with the exhibition remaining on view through Saturday, October 10, 2026.

“The Arts Center of the Capital Region’s Statewide Community Regrant Program is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.” With thanks to our fiscal sponsor, The Downtown Troy BID.

For more information, visit Context Collective or follow @context.collective.troy on Instagram.

