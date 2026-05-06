© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.

Service Heroes: Exploring Art and Community

Service Heroes: Exploring Art and Community

Inspired by Norman Rockwell’s works, kids and families will create their own “service hero” illustrations, imagining themselves as someone helping others or honoring someone they know who makes a difference in their community or the world.
Drop-In Artmaking activities – 11 am to 4 pm
All ages welcome; no reservations required
Free with Museum admission
For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/service-heroes-exploring-art-and-community/

Norman Rockwell Museum
Free with Admission, Drop-in – no reservation required
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
mhotchkiss@nrm.org
https://www.nrm.org

Artist Group Info

normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd., Rte 183
Stockbridge, Massachusetts