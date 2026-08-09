September 4 First Fridays Artswalk
September 4 First Fridays Artswalk
The First Fridays Artswalk in downtown Pittsfield concludes its 5-month season (May through September) on Friday, September 4 from 5 to 8 pm as part of the City of Pittsfield’s First Fridays at Five.
Participating venues on Friday, September 4 include Clock Tower Artists, Framework by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., Hotel on North, Indie Readery and Records, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, O.U.R Resurge (at Makers Market), Sanctum Gallery, Solarium Plant Shop, and the Soda Chef.
Download the Downtown Pittsfield App in the App Store or on Google Play to follow a virtual walking tour of art on your cell phone.
Direct link: https://downtownpittsfield.stqry.app/list/63424
Event Highlights (South to North):
Artists at the Clock Tower, 75 South Church Street, Third Floor
Karen Carmean, Deborah H. Carter, Lucie Castaldo, Joan Palano Ciolfi, Randy Foulds, Marion Grant, Nava Grunfeld, Caroline Kelley, Mollie Kellogg, Eric Korenman, Bruce Laird, Lisa Loustaunau, Mark Mellinger, Linda Petrocine, Sally Tiska Rice, Ilene Richard, Audrey Shachnow, Stanley Singer, Ariel Smith, Sharon Walthew, Stefanie Weber, and Carmel Wilson
Open Studios: Friday, September 4, 5 to 8 pm
Solarium Plant Shop, 46 West Street
TBD
On View: Friday, September 4, 5 to 8 pm
North Street in the Makers Market (O.U.R Resurge)
“Awamu Artist Co-op”
Ashley Sposato, Matt Brinton, Nicole Fecteau, and Rochely DeJesus Melendez
Visit their tent: Friday, September 4, 5 to 8 pm
Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue
Berkshire Art Association biennial juried exhibit
TUNE IN
Opening Reception: Friday, September 4, 5 to 7 pm
Palace Park, 122 North Street
“Art in the Park” with Jill McLean
Drawing a large ink sketch of First Friday
Friday, September 4, 5 to 8 pm
Sanctum Gallery, 148 North Street
“Irresistible Future”
Amy Dawn Kotel
Opening Reception: Friday, September 4, 5 to 8 pm
Soda Chef, 161 North Street
Drift & Bloom: The art of Nicole March
Window Display
Hotel on North, 297 North Street
TBD
Opening Reception: Friday, September 4, 5 to 8 pm
Indie Readery and Records, 314 North Street
Alcohol Ink Paintings on Yupo Paper
Marney Schorr
On View: Friday, September 4, 5 to 8 pm
Framework by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., 437 North Street
Kid Artwork from Berkshire Art Center's Summer in the Studios Program
On View: Friday, September 4, 5 to 8 pm
First Fridays Artswalk and “Art in the Park” are supported in part by a grant from the Mass Cultural Council, and a grant from the Pittsfield Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
First Fridays Artswalk and “Art in the Park” are also supported in part by The Feigenbaum Foundation.
Check out all of the September 4 First Fridays at Five events at lovepittsfield.com/first-fridays.