The next Science on Tap is Wednesday, May 27 @ 7:00 pm at Common Roots Brewing Company, South Glens Falls.

Title: Restoring Coral Reefs: Science, Hope, and Climate Reality

Description: Coral reefs are often called the rainforests of the sea, yet many are disappearing faster than we ever imagined. Rising ocean temperatures, pollution, and overfishing are pushing reefs toward a tipping point, but all is not lost. Around the world, scientists, communities, and practitioners are working to give reefs a fighting chance.

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/science-on-tap-13/