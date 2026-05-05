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Science on Tap

Science on Tap

The next Science on Tap is Wednesday, May 27 @ 7:00 pm at Common Roots Brewing Company, South Glens Falls.

Title: Restoring Coral Reefs: Science, Hope, and Climate Reality

Description: Coral reefs are often called the rainforests of the sea, yet many are disappearing faster than we ever imagined. Rising ocean temperatures, pollution, and overfishing are pushing reefs toward a tipping point, but all is not lost. Around the world, scientists, communities, and practitioners are working to give reefs a fighting chance.

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/science-on-tap-13/

Common Roots Brewing Co.
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026

Event Supported By

Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
sustainablesaratoga.org
Common Roots Brewing Co.
58 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, New York 12803
(518) 409-8248
https://commonrootsbrewing.com/