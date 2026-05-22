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School's Out, Museum's In: Plein Air Painting

School's Out, Museum's In: Plein Air Painting

Not sure what to do with your kids while school is out? Join us for a FREE Museum Day!

Get your hands dirty and your creative juices flowing while we paint in the great outdoors. We will be recreating the always popular and historic Shaker barn.

Thank you to the Lucille Herald Trust for their sponsorship of these Free Museum Days.

Shaker Heritage Society
$20
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House Road
Albany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org