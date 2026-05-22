School's Out, Museum's In: Plein Air Painting
School's Out, Museum's In: Plein Air Painting
Not sure what to do with your kids while school is out? Join us for a FREE Museum Day!
Get your hands dirty and your creative juices flowing while we paint in the great outdoors. We will be recreating the always popular and historic Shaker barn.
Thank you to the Lucille Herald Trust for their sponsorship of these Free Museum Days.
Shaker Heritage Society
$20
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House RoadAlbany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org