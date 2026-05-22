Saturday No-Gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Tannersville

Beginner-friendly Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes for kids, teens, and adults in Tannersville, NY.

Sensei Sandy BJJ offers calm, structured training for people who want to learn self-defense, build confidence, move better, and start safely. New students are welcome. First-time visitors begin with a room tour, safety walkthrough, Beginner Lane orientation, and help choosing the right class.

Classes are designed for beginners, families, and adults who want a practical, supportive way to train without hard sparring on day one.

Youth classes help kids and teens build focus, confidence, coordination, and calm problem-solving. Adult classes help beginners start moving, learning, and training at a comfortable pace.

Free Intro available for new students.

Call or text Sandy at +1 (917) 736-8649.

Learn more or reserve a Free Intro at senseisandy.com.