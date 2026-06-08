PLAN hosts its 3rd annual Saratoga Farm Showcase! Discover the charm of Saratoga County with this self-guided farm tour that lets you explore at your own pace.

Visit 10–15 unique farms, each offering a glimpse into the region’s rich agricultural heritage. 2026 will showcase farms in the towns of Wilton, Moreau, Northumberland and the surrounding areas! Take a tour through Promised Land Farm Garden-a small, seasonal organic farm bursting with fresh growth. Meet the gentle horses at Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga. Choose from over 80 ice cream flavors at King Brothers Dairy. OR get up close with the friendly alpacas at Woodland Meadow Farm…

It’s a relaxing, family-friendly adventure filled with fresh air, local flavor, and unforgettable countryside experiences!