ROCK the LOCK 2026

Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site is excited to announce the 2026 ROCK the LOCK music series this coming August. Three afternoons of music will take place outside the Putman Canal Store at Yankee Hill Lock and feature local as well as regional music acts. These performances will begin at 1pm on Saturday, August 15th, August 22nd, and August 29th.

* The 2026 series will take on a wide range of rock, diving deep into the pocket for music showcasing everything from Indie and Alt to Gospel, Blues, Folk and even some Punk. The music will contrast with the wild history of the canal as we ROCK the LOCK.

On August 15th the site welcomes back The Zorbas Trio as headliners. The sibling trio combine jazzy indie rock with classical sensibility, demonstrating how they are “unafraid” to make music from the deep soul. Saratoga based Z3 hit the stage after the riotous sounds of the FC with opening band, Blast-Craze; three mutants from the vault ripping originals and covers you won’t forget.

On August 22nd, Scott from Agape Blues Company will provide soulful blues and gospel inspired rock’n’roll as he opens for the local favorites, Cosby Gibson and Tom Staudle. The duo of Cosby and Tom are award winning songwriters that will have you in awe from the first chord to last note. They’ll provide a range of humorous licks and rocking folk mixed with covers and originals you’ll feel like you’ve known forever.

On August 29th, the series wraps up with opener DeVer who delights with quirky originals, stark covers, and smokey soulful vocals. Headlining the last afternoon is The Red Wagon, a four-piece rockin’ bluegrass band who offer songs from the ‘60s through modern day, with originals that set your toes to tapping. They are a raucous rock four-piece with soaring harmonies, energetic, flowing jams, and a crisp, driving rhythm section. But the heart of the band is their deep well of songwriting; inspired by tradition and nourished by stories and expressions of the human experience.

** The 2026 series is the Fourth Annual ROCK the LOCK series graciously supported by The Friends of Schoharie Crossing, WEXT Radio, and Karen’s Produce and Ice Cream. Saratoga Arts makes these performances possible through the Community Arts Regrant Program, funded by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

*** The location for this series is Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing, 550 Queen Anne Road, Amsterdam, Montgomery County. Rain may change the venue location, please keep an eye on our social media for

announcements or contact Schoharie Crossing directly for details.

These are free open-air events. Bring a lawn chair and dress for the weather. For more information, please call the Visitor Center: 518-829-7516 or email SchoharieCrossing@parks.ny.gov. Find more details and updates on our Facebook page.

