Turn up the holidays with a Christmas concert that rocks across the decades!

From the producers of Moondance and Takin’ It to the Streets comes Rock the Halls: A Rock & Roll Christmas—a high-energy holiday celebration featuring rock-inspired arrangements of beloved holiday classics, performed by an all-star band of Berkshire musicians. With powerhouse vocals, exceptional musicianship, spectacular lighting and visuals and unforgettable live energy, this festive concert transforms The Colonial Theatre into a one-of-a-kind holiday rock celebration.

An all-star band featuring Vinnie Brandi, Dan Broad, Arron Dean, Phil Grover and Jim Stankiewicz is joined by special guests Katherine Winston, Ed Moran, Jackson Ducharme, Terry A La Berry, Diane “Lady Di” Wieland, Chantell McCulloch and more to be announced.

Whether you grew up on classic rock, love timeless Christmas favorites, or are simply looking for a fresh way to celebrate the season, Rock the Halls delivers a not-so-silent night of powerhouse performances, dazzling visuals and the enduring sound of rock & roll. More than a concert, it’s a holiday celebration designed to have audiences singing, clapping and rocking along from the opening number to the final encore.