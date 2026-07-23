

On August 1, 2026, Chesterwood and the Berkshire Potters Collective will launch a new exhibition entitled Revolutionary Teapots, which will run through September 27th in The Woodshed Gallery at Chesterwood. Revolutionary Teapots honors the iconic beginning of the American colonists’ revolt against English rule – the Boston Tea Party – and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a collection of these familiar and historic objects as a lens through which to reflect on liberty, creativity, and tradition.

For this juried exhibition, regional ceramic artists were invited to enter their interpretations of what it might mean to be either a “Revolutionary” teapot (endowed with the forms, colors or symbols associated with 1776 and our early history) or a “revolutionary” teapot (a vessel that defies norms or stretches boundaries). Leslie Ferrin, gallerist and leading specialist in contemporary ceramic art, will judge the show and designate award winners. Awards will be provided by fine tea purveyors Harney & Sons.

Ceramicists Anne Ferril (Curator) and Moira O'Grady (Co-Curator) of the Berkshire Potters Collective agree that guiding the choices of teapots in the exhibition was a “broad idea of the term ‘revolutionary’ as a challenge to norms – political, creative, conceptual. Some of these selections reflect a definite political view, while others push creative boundaries, or explore concepts of color and form in a unique way.”

Artists included in the exhibition include Julie Becker, Daniel Bellow, Donna Bernstein, Ashley Bowman, Amy Butterworth, Anne Ferril, Stephanie Jaffe, Alyssa Kenny, Maya D. Machin, Regina Mason, Kadri Pärnamets, Sharon Pollock, Ingrid Raab, Barbara Roth, Hannah Saltz, Cole Seitz, Paula Shalan, Nadine Sobel, and Hannah Wheeler.



About Chesterwood

Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation since 1969, is the summer home, studio, and gardens of American Renaissance sculptor Daniel Chester French (1850-1931). French created some of his most iconic work at Chesterwood, notably the seated Abraham Lincoln for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (1922). Located in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Chesterwood preserves a 122-acre landscape with mountain views, as well as formal gardens and woodland trails designed by the sculptor. Chesterwood displays a collection of French’s original sculpture, plaster maquettes, paintings and furnishings throughout the French family residence, the sculptor’s studio, and exhibition galleries. Public appreciation in sculpture is fostered through an annual contemporary sculpture exhibition, artist residencies and workshops. Chesterwood is recognized as both a National Historic Landmark and a Massachusetts Historic Landmark.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a privately funded nonprofit organization that works to save America’s historic places.

About Berkshire Potters Collective

The Berkshire Potters Collective (BPC) is a vibrant and welcoming community rooted in Berkshire County. Embracing potters and clay artists of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals, we encourage a proactive sharing of ideas, creative approaches, technical knowledge and innovative techniques. Our love of clay binds us together in mutual respect for our work and one another.