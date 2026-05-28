Pretend till it Hurts - Matthew Gilbert - Artist Talk
Pretend till it Hurts - Matthew Gilbert - Artist Talk
In “Pretend till it Hurts”, Matthew Gilbert presents a series of sculptures and textile drawings that depict fatal stories with a dark sense of humor.
Blending cartoon logic with gothic imagery, Gilbert projects themes of abandonment onto crumbling architecture. The plush materials and whimsical details soften the otherwise catastrophic subject matter, adding theatrical melodrama that is both sincere and deprecating.
Jane St. Art Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
Artist Group Info
Matthew Gilbert
Jane St. Art Center
11 Jane Street, Suite ASaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com