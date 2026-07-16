Pressed Flowers Workshop

Shaker Heritage Society is thrilled to be teaming up with Darcy Leigh of The Creative Jam. Create a stunning botanical keepsake in this hands-on Pressed Flower Workshop! You'll design an 8x8" double-sided floating glass frame, beautifully showcasing pressed flowers and foliage. Choose to create a minimalist floating floral arrangement or add a background for a layered, artistic touch.

All materials, including a variety of pressed flowers, decorative papers, and an 8x8" double glass frame, will be provided. Whether you're drawn to a delicate, airy look or a vibrant, framed composition, you'll leave with a one-of-a-kind nature-inspired piece to display in your home or gift to a loved one.

No prior experience is needed—just bring your creativity and love for botanicals!

More about the instructor:

Darcy Leigh is the owner of the Creative Jam, a vibrant creative space in Lake George, NY. Like many artists, Darcy explores a wide array of creative disciplines, including drawing, painting, woodworking, paper crafting, photography, multimedia, upcycling, improvisational theater and fiction writing. Her major artistic endeavor, however, is the Creative Jam itself, which showcases her passion for fostering creativity. At the Creative Jam, Darcy is building a community filled with people who share an interest in many types of creativity. She offers classes, retreats, and events that are filled with fun and like-minded individuals. Darcy also finds joy in harvesting leaves and blooms from her garden and the surrounding forest, transforming them into beautiful works of art. Her innovative spirit and love for diverse creative efforts shine through everything she does.