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Pollinator Palooza Native Plant Sale

Pollinator Palooza Native Plant Sale

Join Sustainable Saratoga for Pollinator Palooza, a native plant sale and pollinator education event, on Saturday, May 30 from 10-3 (rain date May 31)

Native pollinators (bees, butterflies, etc.) are in drastic decline due to habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change. Planting native plants provides essential food and habitat for native pollinators. It is often challenging to find native plants, but at Pollinator Palooza, you can shop our selection of over 30 native plant species.
DATE: Saturday, May 30, 2026 (rain date May 31)
TIME: 10 am until 3 pm
LOCATION: Oligny’s Country Gardens, 390 Wilton-Gansevoort Rd, Gansevoort, 12831 (just 10 miles from downtown Saratoga Springs)
PLEASE NOTE: Cash or check

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/projects/pollinators-and-native-plants/pollinator-palooza-native-plant-sale/

Oligny's Country Gardens
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
sustainablesaratoga.org
Oligny's Country Gardens
390 Wilton Gansevoort Road
Gansevoort , New York 12831