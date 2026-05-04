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Point of Art: Drawings by Misty Macari

Point of Art: Drawings by Misty Macari

Point of Art: Drawings by Misty Macari
June 5-27 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica, NY
Opening Reception – Friday, June 5 from 5-7 p.m.
Artist Talk, Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m.
Regular Gallery hours – Thursdays and Saturdays from 12 – 2 p.m. Reception is free and open to the public. Donations gratefully accepted. For more information contact Rainer Wehner at (315) 395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.

The Other Side
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Other Side
315 395-5235
rainermariawehner@web.de
http://www.theothersideutica.org
The Other Side
2011 Genesee Street
Utica, New York 13201
315-735-4825
https://theothersideutica.org/